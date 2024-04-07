Toobit Will List Ikipay (IKI) For Spot Trading On April 8, 2024, At 8AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of ikiPay (IKI) for spot trading, scheduled to commence on April 8, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. ikiPay is a complete payments platform engineered for growth go out of time. With the freedom of finance in your pocket, managing your money will now be unlimited and timeless.

About ikiPay (IKI)

ikiPay stands as a comprehensive payments platform meticulously crafted for exponential growth. Our platform transcends temporal constraints, allowing users to seamlessly manage financial transactions around the clock. In today's fast-paced business landscape, success is contingent upon providing customers with effortless engagement and streamlined operations. Among these critical operations, payment stands out as paramount, facilitating smooth interactions and driving increased purchases.

At ikiPay, we are dedicated to equipping every user with a dedicated wallet and synchronized banking features. Moreover, ikiPay holders can leverage these services across all countries where Visa and Mastercard are supported. Committed to regulatory compliance and security, ikiPay is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, offering services under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

ikiPay is propelled by two core objectives in its journey of tokenization:

– Ensuring adequate financing to fuel market expansion.

– Leveraging innovative tools in the payment sector to empower customers to conduct secure payment operations seamlessly.

At the heart of ikiPay's mission is the pursuit of specific activities within the fintech sector. We aim to deploy cutting-edge technology to combat and mitigate fraud while decentralizing essential tools for financial provision, utilization, and benefit in businesses. ikiPay endeavors to emerge as a formidable player alongside traditional financial and banking institutions, aligning with the monetary and financial policies of each country to deliver top-notch services to our valued customers. Join us as we revolutionize the future of payments with ikiPay.

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

