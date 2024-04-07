Kuwait Medical Relief Society Team Concluded Mission In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- A team from Kuwait Medical Relief Society concluded its mission in Gaza Strip, Sunday, after a relief and medical mission trip aimed at assisting the medical staff in the European Hospital and the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, performing several surgical and emergency operations for wounded Palestinians due to the tragic devastation and war there.

Deputy Director General of the Society and team official Omar Al-Thuwaini told KUNA that the team completed its relief activities inside Gaza Strip, which varied between performing a number of delicate surgical operations and distribution of food, shelter and social projects and supporting a wide number of relief sectors.

Al-Thuwaini called on volunteer medical and relief teams around the world to go to Strip with their equipment to provide support to a large number of wounded Palestinians, and to support the medical sector, which is on the verge of collapse and is struggling to survive with raw materials and a severe shortage of basic and necessary medical supplies.

He also praised the efforts of Kuwait's ministries that facilitated the travel of the relief medical team, which in turn led to the completion of their mission, namely the ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Health ministry, which facilitated the departure of the medical team on an official mission, in addition to the Ministry of Defense, which was responsible for transportation.

For his part, the head of the relief and projects sector at the association and coordinator of the administrative team, Mahmoud Al-Misbah, said in a similar statement to KUNA that the doctors accompanying the soecity's team performed around 184 surgical operations at the Kuwait Specialized Hospital and the European Hospital during the seven days they spent inside Gaza, in addition to conducting a medical examination of more than 1,000 sick Gazans, using the medical equipment and supplies they brought on their journey to the besieged Strip.

Al-Misbah also noted that the society had signed an agreement with the (Rahma Around the World) Association in Gaza to employ a medical staff consisting of 313 individuals, revealing that before departure they had begun procedures for establishing a field hospital to support the health sector and provide care for 790 families inside Gaza. (end)

