National Centre For Human Rights: The Crime Of Genocide Is Based On Hatred And Fanaticism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) Sunday confirmed that the crime of genocide is based on hatred, fanaticism and discrimination and violates common human values."This year, this day comes to reflect on the crime of genocide in light of the Israeli aggression against the people of the Gaza Strip, and it [Israel] uses all its tools for this, starting with killing, abuse and inflicting physical and psychological harm," according to an NHCR statement on the International Day of Reflection on Genocide.The statement accuses Israel of deliberately subjecting the Palestinians in Gaza to living conditions intended to "destroy their lives completely or partially."The Centre accused the Israeli army of using the "weapon of starvation" against Gazans, cutting off and preventing the arrival of humanitarian, medical and relief aid and attacking local and international relief personnel.The statement notes Israel's siege of hospitals, killing medical staff and patients and destroying schools, public facilities and residential buildings with a clear intention to push civilians towards forced displacement.The Center confirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah II was the first to stress that the Israeli violations in the embattled enclave constitute "serious violations" of international law.