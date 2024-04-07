Taliban Erects Kandahar Mosque Walls Amid Potential ISIS Threat To Hibatullah Akhundzada

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to local media reports, the Taliban is constructing security walls or T-walls around the Eidgah Mosque in Kandahar due to concerns about security threats from potential ISIS attacks during Eid ul-Fitr prayers.

Videos show the Taliban constructing security walls around the Eidgah Mosque in Kandahar due to concerns that Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group's supreme leader, might be targeted by ISIS during Eid prayers, as reported by Afghanistan International citing its sources.

The video on Sunday, April 7th, showed military vehicles of the Taliban are seen moving security walls around the Eidgah Mosque in Kandahar.

According to witnesses, the Taliban have created a tight ring around the Eidgah Mosque with these walls.

The report also said that Taliban officials expressed concern about the possibility of an ISIS attack during Eid prayers in Kandahar during a security meeting on Friday, April 5th.

It was mentioned in the meeting that ISIS might target Taliban leadership during Eid prayers in Kandahar.

In this regard, Taliban officials have decided to determine the location of Eid prayers one night before Eid.

It was also decided in this meeting to increase security and intelligence measures for holding Eid prayers in Kandahar.

However, it was stated in the meeting that security forces will decide on the location for Hibatullah Akhundzada's Eid prayers on the eve of Eid.

In the Taliban meeting, it was also warned that ISIS has infiltrated the people.

According to the report, Taliban officials have requested authorities at the central prison in Kandahar to pay more attention to security during the days of Eid.

In a suicide attack outside a Kabul Bank branch in Kandahar earlier, claimed by ISIS, at least 43 people were killed and 45 others were injured.

