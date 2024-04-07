Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain – Gate.Io And AWS To Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hong Kong, April 7th, 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Gate, a leading cryptocurrency exchange on a global scale, is pleased to announce its co-hosting of a distinguished side event at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in collaboration with AWS, a prominent technological partner. Sponsored by Qraft and Masa, the event is themed with the title“Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain,” participants can anticipate insightful dialogue on the integration of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. Scheduled for April 8th, 2024, this event will unfold at the prestigious Eaton Club Central, located in the bustling Central district of Hong Kong, the center of Asia's innovation and dynamism.

This event will feature engaging panel discussions centered around pertinent industry themes. The inaugural panel,“Navigating Hong Kong's Crypto Landscape: Regulatory Perspectives in Blockchain” aims to address pertinent regulatory challenges within the blockchain sphere. The panelists for the first panel will include Edwin Cheung, Head of Business Development at Gate, Alvin Kwock, Founder of One Degree, Kang Li, Chief Security Officer at CertiK, along with Sean Lee, Senior Advisor at Crypto Council for Innovation, and the panel Moderator will be April Zheng, Associate Director, Financial Risk Management at KPMG.

Additionally, the second panel, titled“How Will AI Transform Web3, Trading, and Beyond?” promises an exploration of groundbreaking possibilities and will feature panelists from AWS, QRAFT, Near, and PYTH. It will be moderated by Ray Wong, Founding Partner of Asymmetry Capital. The panelists include John Liu, Head of Product at Amazon Web3 and Blockchain; Francis Oh, COO & APAC CEO at Qraft Technologies; Calanthia Mei, Co-founder at Masa; Amos Zhang, NEAR Early Contributor & Founder of MetaWeb; and Edward Zuo, Core Contributor, Pyth Data Association.

These panels will feature a number of fascinating questions related to the future of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry and its relationship to artificial intelligence. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, and directly after the panels there will be a networking event with drinks where all the guests will have the chance to ask questions about the panels and participate in discussions with some of the most developed tech minds of today. Attendees will be given the chance to sit in on a riveting discussion surrounding the complexities and potential of these fascinating and complex technologies.

In line with our mission, Gate remains steadfast in fostering industry growth through collaboration and innovation. By cultivating an open and collaborative community, we aim to pave the way for a brighter future for all stakeholders involved.

