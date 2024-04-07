Canada Visa For Cypriot, Iceland, Estonian, Finland And Hungary Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Citizens of Cyprus, along with other European Union citizens, do not need a visa to travel to Canada. You are required to request a Canadian ETA. Anyone traveling to Canada is required to have a Canadian eTA, which was provided by the Canadian government in August 2015. Cypriots looking to travel to Canada for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes need to obtain a Canada eTA visa. This e-Visa authorization remains valid for five years starting from the issuance date, or until your passport expires. As this visa allows for multiple entries, you are able to travel to Canada as often as you wish within the specified time frame. A stay, however, cannot last longer than six months. Once accepted, the eTA is electronically connected to the traveler's passport. If you cannot go back to your home country within 180 days, you need to apply for a visitor record to extend your stay in Canada. Apply now, complete an online application form that takes less than 15 minutes and travel to Canada.







Requirements of Canada Visa for Cypriot citizens



Valid passport – apply for a Canada ETA once you know that your passport has a validity for at least another 6 months from your arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – your ETA will be sent by email. Print and take it with you to avoid any problems. Means of payment – after finishing completing your application you will have to make the corresponding payment using credit or debit cards or PayPal.

CANADA VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

Estonian citizens heading to Canada for various purposes, such as leisure, visiting relatives, business, attending events, seeking medical care, or passing through, can seek a Canadian eTA. The Canada eTA initiative, introduced in 2015, was rolled out in 60 nations to speed up the arrival of foreign tourists into the country. This project aims to offer travelers the advantages of reduced border waiting times and a better overall journey. The passport number of the applicant is connected to the information provided and safely stored in Canada's immigration system. Valid for a period of 5 years, the Canadian eTA allows for multiple entries of up to 90 days each. To extend your stay in Canada, you must apply for a new eTA at least 30 days in advance. Most requests are processed in just a few minutes. However, travelers are advised to apply for the eTA at least 72 hours before departure in case of delays or requests for additional information.

ETA REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



Applicants must have an Estonian passport, with a validity of 6 months or more from the date of entering the country.

The eTA can only be obtained with an electronic passport.

It is a requirement to be a citizen before applying for a Canada eTA for Estonian citizens. Travelers holding a passport or travel document with a different status, such as refugees, must apply for a Canada visitor visa since they are not eligible for an eTA.

Applicants are required to have an active email address so that they can obtain their authorization to travel. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR FINLAND CITIZENS

Finland nationals need to enter Canada legally either by obtaining a visa or a visa waiver, regardless of their purpose for visiting. Luckily, Finnish nationals, similar to citizens of other countries, do not need a visa to visit Canada for a temporary stay. In 2016, the Canadian government launched the Canadian eTA for Finnish citizens to streamline the application process and remove the requirement for embassy visits. Finnish individuals planning to travel to Canada for purposes like tourism, business, transit, or medical treatment need to obtain a Canada eTA visa. This rule exists due to Finnish citizens not being required to follow usual visa guidelines. Once approved, a multiple entry travel authorization for Canada allows Finnish citizens to stay for a maximum of 6 months with each entry. Once your Canadian electronic Permit has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. The good thing about the new Canadian eTA is that it is valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process of obtaining a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes online, so there is no need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.

CANADIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR FINNISH CITIZENS



A valid Finnish bio-metric passport – All travelers who want to get a Canadian eTA must have a bio-metric and machine-readable passport, since the visa is electronically linked to the traveler's passport. It is also recommended to have at least 6 months of validity in your passport.

Personal information – While filling out the application, all travelers will need to provide information that pertains to their passport, personal information (address, contact information), employment, and travel details/itinerary.

A valid form of payment – Travelers will need a valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay the eTA application fees.

E-mail address– while the Canada ETA is electronically linked to your passport, you will obtain a copy of the authorization via e-mail in PDF format. It's recommended to print one physical copy out just in case you need it. Phone, tablet, or computer – In order to fill out the application, travelers will need a device with internet access, such as a phone, tablet, or computer.

CANADA VISA FOR HUNGARY CITIZENS

Only travelers coming for business, pleasure, or passing through are allowed to enter Canada through Hungary. It is vital for visitors from Hungary to comprehend the necessity of entering Canada with either a valid visa or a Canadian visa waiver. ETA does not align with other objectives like education, work, or retirement. Getting a Canadian travel permit for Hungarian citizens has become quicker and simpler thanks to the introduction of the electronic travel authorization (eTA) system in 2016. These purposes necessitate a different type of visa from a Canadian embassy. If you are a Hungarian national going to Canada for a maximum of 180 days (6 months), you have the option to apply for a Canada eTA online. An eTA is a multiple-entry travel authorization that allows the holder to stay in Canada for up to 6 months with each entry. Once issued, the Canadian eTA for Hungary is valid for a period of 5 years or until the expiration of the associated passport, whichever comes first. The eTA eVisa Waiver, which is linked to the traveler's passport once approved, can be applied for a few days prior to travel exclusively online, eliminating the need to apply in person at a Canadian embassy.

CANADA ETA REQUIREMENTS FROM HUNGARY



A valid bio-metric Hungarian passport, valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date of entry into Canada.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees. A valid Email address in order to finalize the application and receive communication regarding its approval or otherwise.

CANADA VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Residents from 53 nations, such as Iceland, are allowed to travel to Canada for a short visit without a visa by obtaining a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). In 2015, the Canadian government introduced the eTA to diminish border delays and enhance security checks. When it comes to this matter, the process of applying for an eTA is very straightforward and can be done online whenever it suits the applicant. It can be done from any location on Earth. Icelandic individuals intending to stay in Canada for over 180 days need to acquire a tourist visa from Iceland before their trip. Every Icelandic citizen must secure a visa if they want to study, work, or reside permanently in Canada. Icelanders are entitled to apply for a Canadian eTA for shorter stays such as vacation, business, transit, or medical treatment. Please note that this only applies to air travel and entry into Canada through one of its international airports. Icelandic eTA holders can stay in Canada for a maximum of 6 months. The overall validity of the permit is 5 years or until the passport expires. This means Icelanders can travel to Canada multiple times without having to apply for an eTA each time. Applying for an Icelandic eTA is very easy. The applicant only needs to take a few minutes to complete the eTA application form through the official Canada Online Visa website.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



Candidates must have an electronic and machine-readable Icelandic passport valid for at least 6 months after the date of entering Canada.

E-mail address – you need to provide a valid address because the ETA confirmation is sent via e-mail in PDF format. While the ETA is electronically linked to your passport and you do not have to hold a physical copy, most people prefer to print one out, just in case. Means of payment – You need to have a valid credit or debit cards for the visa fees.