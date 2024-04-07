HUR Says Ukrainian Drones Hit Four Su-30S, Amphibious Aircraft At Yeysk Airfield On Apr 5

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones of the Ukrainian military intelligence struck seven Russian aircraft at the airfield in the Russian city of Yeysk (Krasnodar region) on April 5.

That's according to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, which refers to its sources in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"According to an Ukrainska Pravda source, more accurate information has emerged regarding the Ukrainian HUR drone attack on the military airfield in Yeysk, Russia. According to this information, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the airfield on April 5. Seven Russian aircraft were damaged in the attack. Among them are four Su-30SM multirole fighter jets, two military transport aircraft, and a BE-200 amphibious aircraft. The airport's diesel substation was destroyed," the report said.

Forces from the 726th Training Center of the 51st Division of the Russian Air Defense Forces were in charge of the airfield's security. They deployed a Pantsir-S missile system and guns to repel the attack. However, five Ukrainian drones still managed to break through their defenses and overcome their attempts to deploy electronic warfare systems to disable them.

On the night of April 5, Ukrainian drones attacked military airfields of the aggressor country in the Rostov, Saratov and Krasnodar regions.