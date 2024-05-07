(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and other Western nations against the potential consequences of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, labeling Western leaders as "infantile morons" for their handling of the situation.



Medvedev's comments come in response to a recent announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry regarding an upcoming nuclear drill aimed at testing the deployment capabilities of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The drill was ordered by President Vladimir Putin in light of what Russia perceives as "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials.



Highlighting debates within Western circles about the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine and the encouragement of Kiev to use Western missile weapons against Russia, Medvedev emphasized that Russia would not hesitate to respond if Western soldiers were deployed. He warned that such a response would extend beyond Ukraine, leaving Western leaders with nowhere to hide from the consequences.



Drawing parallels to the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, Medvedev underscored the seriousness of the current situation and criticized Western elites for failing to recognize the risks involved.



Unlike United States President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who successfully de-escalated tensions during the Cuban missile crisis, Medvedev accused current Western leaders of lacking foresight and understanding.



French President Emmanuel Macron's advocacy for "strategic ambiguity" regarding Ukraine has added to the complexity of the situation. Despite assurances from multiple Western leaders that they have no intention of sending troops to fight Russia on Ukraine's behalf, Macron's stance has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Western involvement in the conflict.

