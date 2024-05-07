India looks for Interpol assistance to trace politician facing sexual assaults charges

(MENAFN) Indian authorities have reached out to Interpol in an effort to locate and apprehend Prajwal Revanna, a member of parliament facing allegations of sexual assault. Revanna reportedly fled to Germany using his diplomatic passport following the accusations against him.



G. Parameshwara, the home minister of Karnataka, announced on Sunday that the state government issued a Blue Corner notice against Revanna, enabling Interpol to gather information pertinent to the criminal investigation. Revanna, the 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is currently contesting in the parliamentary elections from Karnataka.



The allegations against Revanna involve the sexual assault of numerous women over an extended period, with nearly 2,900 explicit videos purportedly recorded by him for blackmail purposes emerging last month. Amidst the surfacing of these videos, several cases were filed against him by law enforcement authorities last week.



Initially denying the authenticity of the videos and alleging them to be manipulated to tarnish his reputation, Revanna has reportedly been advised by his lawyer and father, H.D. Revanna, a member of the Karnataka state Legislative Assembly, to surrender. The emergence of these allegations has sparked significant public concern and legal action in India, prompting authorities to seek international assistance in locating Revanna and ensuring accountability for the alleged offenses.

