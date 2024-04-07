MID Bank Increases Interest Rates On Triple Certificates

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) This adjustment aligns with the Egyptian state and the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) recent decision to increase interest rates by 6% on March 6. These measures aim to address the challenges faced by the local currency and provide citizens with competitive investment opportunities amidst the current market conditions in Egypt.

Omnia Shahin, Head of MID Bank's Retail Banking Sector, stated,“Following the CBE's rate hike, MID Bank is eager to offer a diverse range of savings products. Our goal is to empower customers to effectively manage their finances and secure their future.”

Customers can purchase these certificates, starting at a minimum of EGP 1,000, by visiting any MID Bank branch.

MID Bank is committed to an ambitious strategy that focuses on developing and diversifying its financial and banking services to adapt to the evolving banking sector.