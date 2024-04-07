MDD Announces Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) is set to ignite the festive spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a diverse lineup of activities and events. For six consecutive days starting from the first day of Eid, residents and visitors can take part in district-wide activations open from 3.30pm to 9pm daily.

The activities are Al Kahraba Street Illumination, Barahat Msheireb Extravaganza, Sahat Al Nakheel Entertainment, Msheireb Galleria, Eid Bazaar, Heritage Quarter Competition, and Eid Prayer.

Al Kahraba Street will come alive with the glow of Msheireb lanterns and decorations. The street will be abuzz with excitement throughout Eid al-Fitr festivities.

Barahat Msheireb will be at the heart of Eid al-Fitr entertainment, featuring various attractions and culinary delights from MDD's cafes and restaurants. An assortment of complimentary activities like face painting, balloon twisting, and arts and crafts will be available for the whole family, while ticketed carnival games will offer a chance for friendly competitions.

The area will also host a photography exhibition. Live performances by musicians playing the oud, darbouka, violin, saxophone, and guitar will fill the air with festive melodies.

Sahat Al Nakheel will be home to diverse stage performances, transforming the area into a vibrant hub for Eid celebrations. Guests can enjoy the daily live entertainment options, including a theatrical illusionist, a bubble show enhanced by LED light effects, an acrobatic show, and an LED show that will light up the stage with Eid greetings from MDD.

Workshops will be available at a nominal fee, offering activities such as arts and crafts, live painting classes, caricature drawing, Eid cookie decorating, and gardening/planting sessions. Complimentary refreshments and Henna will be offered in the Eid corner.

Msheireb Galleria will host the Atlantis: The Immersive Odyssey exhibition. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, embark on virtual reality adventures, enjoy live performances, participate in educational workshops, and shop for themed merchandise.

The Eid Bazaar will have a selection of new vendors and entertainment nestled between booths. Visitors can explore a curated mix of food and beverage, retail, and accessories. The bazaar will be open from April 10-12, from 3.30pm to 9pm.

Padel fans can join a series of sessions at the Company House Padel Court from 4pm to 11.30pm throughout Eid al-Fitr. The court will offer daily sessions, providing an opportunity for active engagement and friendly competition.

Eid Salah will be observed in the Eid Prayer Ground (Eid Musala) starting from 5.30am.

