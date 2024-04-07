Iceland PM Resigns To Run For President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Reykjavik: Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said Friday that she was resigning in order to run for president in the upcoming June elections.

Jakobsdottir, 48, has led a left-right coalition government since 2017.

The three parties in the ruling coalition, including her Left-Green Movement, reached an agreement in 2021 enabling her to stay in power for another four years after winning parliamentary elections.

"I have decided to resign as Prime Minister of Iceland and run for the office of the President," Jakobsdottir said in a video posted to social media.

The president "has to promote, in a robust way, the fundamental values Icelandic society are built on ... both at home and on the international stage," she said.

"My experience in politics could, I believe, be put to good use in this office," she added.

Incumbent President Gudni Johannesson, in office since 2016, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election to the largely ceremonial post.

Born into a family of academics and parliamentarians, Jakobsdottir was the second woman to hold the post of head of government in Iceland.

She enjoys a high level of popularity in the country, in contrast to her political party.

Her coalition has particularly focused its second term on climate issues.

She has also had to manage a resurgence in volcanic eruptions that forced a series of evacuations on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland.