UDC Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day At The Pearl Island

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Autism Parents Platform in collaboration with United Development Company (UDC), the official sponsor, organised the Autism Vibes event at The Pearl Island, marking World Autism Awareness Day. The event was also sponsored by Seashore Group and Cosette.

More than 150 families affected by autism came together at The Duck Lake at The Pearl Island for a day brimming with family-centric events, aimed at promoting integration and communication.

Families engaged in a myriad of activities suitable for all ages and categories, culminating in the creation of a magnificent mural.

Participants contributed to the mural, symbolising their acceptance and support for individuals with autism and their families, while fostering a sense of solidarity within the community.

The event is part of the activities commemorating World Autism Awareness Day, underscoring the importance of the community's role in supporting individuals with special challenges and their families.

This emphasises the need to understand all segments of society, with their diversity, and maintain continuous communication with them. This initiative is an integral part of UDC's ongoing commitment to raising autism awareness and promoting social integration.

It reflects UDC's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society, in line with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The recently announced sponsorship agreement between UDC and the Autism Parents Platform represents a significant milestone in UDC's CSR endeavours. It highlights the company's dedication to supporting the Qatari community and contributing to the wellbeing of autism individuals and their families.

Through this partnership, UDC aims to continue its support for Autism Parents Platform's vital initiatives, including awareness campaigns, family support programs, and community-focused projects, to create a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone in Qatar.