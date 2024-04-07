Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Fast; Congregation At Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Sunday (April 7) stage a daylong fast in a display of solidarity against the recent arrest of their leader and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal. This move is set to be a nationwide affair, with supporters congregating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Rai announced plans for a widespread demonstration of unity. He revealed that alongside gatherings in Delhi and Punjab, supporters in 25 states across India and key international hubs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London, would also be participating through community fasting.

Encouraging people's participation, Rai called upon those concerned about the state of democracy in India to join in collective fasting activities. These gatherings are not limited to specific locales but extend from homes to state capitals, aiming to galvanize support for Kejriwal's cause.

Rai also suggested that participants collectively engage in prayer or listen to the devotional song "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" on YouTube, offering strength to Kejriwal during his time in jail.

It is reportedly said that the supporters are urged to document their fasting efforts by sharing pictures on the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad, a platform created to express solidarity with the imprisoned leader.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case has sparked controversy. Kejriwal, along with his former cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, is currently serving judicial custody until April 15 in Tihar jail.

However, amidst the fervor of AAP's protest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in its demand for Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi chief minister. The ED also opposed Kejriwal's plea for more time with his lawyer, stressing that special privileges cannot be granted simply because of his position.