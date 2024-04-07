Avinash Mishra Reveals 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' Is A 'Romantic Comedy'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mishra, who is all set to play Shivam in 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' shared insights into the upcoming show, saying his role is filled with positivity.

The show stars Prerna Singh, Avinash, and Aarchi Sachdeva.

Set against the backdrop of Pune, it depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted.

The show will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash). The promo introduces us to Sajeeri, Shivam, and Sachi (Aarchi) and their first interaction at a cafe. It can be seen that Sajeeri, in her own authentic dialect, keeps her thoughts and viewpoints in front, which impresses Shivam and Sachi.

Sajeeri is aware of her flaws, which she takes as a boon for her. Sajeeri wears her heart on her sleeves even though she suffers from underconfidence and is optimistic in life. It will be intriguing to witness what and how the story unfolds in the lives of Sajeeri, Shivam, and Sachi.

Speaking about the show, Avinash said: "Just as the title suggests, the show is going to be a meetha khatta romantic comedy. We have introduced the audience to the characters of the show with a glimpse of the show."

"My character, Shivam, is filled with positivity, and the audience will resonate with it. I am grateful and blessed to have loyal viewers who have appreciated my craft," he added.

'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' is all set to air on Star Plus.