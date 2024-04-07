CFI Secures Position as the Official Partner of Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi, Hosted by ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai – UAE, 04 April 2024 – CFI, the region’s leading online trading broker, proudly announced its role as the Official Partner of the historic Saudi Super Cup, set to be hosted for the first time in Abu Dhabi from April 8th to 11th, 2024. This partnership marks a significant milestone for CFI, underscoring its influential position within the region and its commitment to supporting major sports events and community initiatives.



Hosted by Experience Abu Dhabi, the eminent destination brand for the capital city’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), the Saudi Super Cup will feature the top four teams from Saudi Arabia: Al-Ittihad, Al-Wehda, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr. The event promises to captivate audiences with the participation of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, alongside renowned regional talents such as Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the most distinguished cup in the region.



CFI's partnership with the Saudi Super Cup is a testament to its commitment to promoting values of sportsmanship, excellence, and inclusivity across the region. As a prominent player in the UAE's online trading sector, CFI is honored to support one of the most significant sporting events in MENA, further reinforcing its reputation as an industry leader.



"This year, the hosting of the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi is a historic event, and we are privileged to be involved as the competition’s Official Partner.," said Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to the community and our ongoing initiatives to empower individuals through sports, illustrating the synergies between athletic excellence and financial acumen. We are looking forward to an unforgettable tournament and the opportunity to once again showcase our brand on a global stage."





As the Official Sponsor, CFI will gain prominent brand visibility throughout the event, with its advertisements, logos, and commercials strategically placed to maximize exposure and engagement. The partnership further exemplifies CFI's dedication to cultivating success for traders and investors through unparalleled resources, tools, and support, paving the way for a new era of trading excellence.



Furthermore, this groundbreaking occasion—the tournament making its debut outside Saudi Arabia in the United Arab Emirates—CFI's home and headquarters—symbolizes the group's dedication to enriching unique, local events. It exemplifies CFI's role in enhancing the regional and international landscape from its home base, highlighting its pledge to promote the interests of both local and global communities.





