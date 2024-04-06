King Publishes Post On Laylat Al-Qadr

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II prayed that God will protect Jordan and the brothers in Palestine and other Arab and Islamic countries.
"We pray to God Almighty on the blessed Laylat al-Qadr to accept our fasting, and to protect beloved Jordan, our brothers in Palestine and other Arab and Islamic countries," His Majesty the King said Saturday in post on his official X account.
