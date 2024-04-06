In Frontline, 50 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 50 combat engagements at the front over the day, the enemy attacked in five directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, Ukrinform reported.

On April 6, 50x tactical engagements were reported.

The enemy launched a total of 8x missile and 83x air strikes, 37x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, educational institution, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of settlements of Rodionivka (Sumy oblast), Ohirtseve, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, and Kutuzivka (Kharkiv oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Liskivshchyna, Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv oblast), Mohrytsya, Nova Huta, Bilovody (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Strilecha, and Krasne (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations. Although, the invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Borova (Kharkiv oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 7x attacks of the adversary in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers attempted to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 10x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the invaders attempted to improve their tactical position in that area. Also, the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of settlements of Slovyansk, Verkhnokamyanske, and Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x attacks in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Berdychi, and Netailove (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the invaders attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. Also, the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Selydove, Arkhanhelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, and Skuchne (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Nnovokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Nevelseke (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka. The invaders made 16x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense in that area. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Orikhiv axis: with the air support, the occupiers launched 2x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Also, the adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, on April 6, the invaders launched 2x unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy shelled more than 10x settlements, including Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Kherson, Zmiivka, Krynky, and Tyahynka (Kherson oblast).

On April 6, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 14x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, and 1x anti-aircraft missile system of the adversary.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 2x concentrations of weapons and military equipment, 1x UAV ground control station, and 1x electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.