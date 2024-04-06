Cut In Dried Fruits' Prices Before Eid Thrills Kabul Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Saturday marked 27th of the holy month of Ramandan and Eid shopping has gained momentum, with thousands of people thronging markets in central capital Kabul.

Central areas of Kabul City are jam-packed with people, buying dried fruits, clothes and other things.

Ahmad Farhad, who was in Mandavi market in Kabul to purchase dried fruits and cookies for Eid, said he was happy that the prices of dried fruits had decreased and he bought all Eid-needed stuff.

He said:“This year, the prices of some items such as dried fruits, clothes and sandals have dropped and sold according to the price lists. I was able to purchase all needed things.”

Meanwhile, Fazl Haq also seemed happy with the cut in prices and said he bought all Eid-needed materials.

“The prices of everything have decreased compared to the past, but still poor people cannot buy them. We ask the Islamic Emirate to create employment for people because they face financial hardships.”

Shopkeepers thrilled by isale

Lal Jan Hotak, a dried fruits seller at Mandawi market, said:“The prices of dried fruits have decreased compared to previous years. The rate of each fruit has decreased by 150-250 afs per kilo.”

He sold 80 percent of fruits grown domestically and about 20 percent exported fruits and said the price of both had declined.

He linked the decrease in the prices of dried fruits to the increase in the value of the afghani against the US dollar and a surge in harvest.

According to him, he sells around 40 to 50 kilograms of dried fruits daily.

Raees Khan, another shopkeeper, also said:“This year, people are welcoming Eid well and the market is booming compared to last year.”

“Last year, one kilo of pistachio was sold for 800afs, but this year the same quantity is sold for 650afs, also a kilo of raisins cost 700 but now it reduced to 400afs, almond price decreased from 900afs to 800afs, a kilogram of cashew from 800afs to 650afs. Every dried fruit price has reduced by 200 afs on average per kilo.”

Mohammad Zahir Mohammadi, one of the shopkeepers, was also happy with the increase in sales and said every year their sales increased ahead of Eid.

Shayesta Khan, who sells shoes, said:“People are poor, they mostly buy used boots, our sales have decreased compared to the past, but still it is satisfying.”

Tailors also thrilled by roaring business

Ahmad Kaihan Abid, a shopkeeper and tailor in Bahristan, Kabul, said that this year things were better than last year.

He said:“Last year, I sewed 80 kinds of clothes, but this year the number increased to 1,000 and people still bring cloths for stitching.”

He said one type of clothes for men with some designs cost up to 1,600 afghanis.

