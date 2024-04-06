Death Toll Of Russian Kamikaze Drone Strike In Kharkiv Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, as a result of an overnight drone attack by Russia, six people were confirmed as killed and 10 – injured.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of an overnight strike that targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, as of this morning, we have six people killed and 10 injured," he wrote.

According to the mayor, Shahed one-way attack drones hit residential buildings – at least nine apartment blocks, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a gas station, a car service station, and a number of cars were damaged.

"This attack on peaceful residents in Kharkiv once again proves that Russia is a terrorist state," Terekhov emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a residential area was affected as a result of the enemy strike.