Signs Of Deepening Correction In Altcoins

The crypto market capitalisation remained near the $2.5 trillion level with no unified dynamics among the top coins. Notably, sentiment returned to extreme greed territory despite a spike in volatility in the final trading hours of the US session.

Bitcoin jumped to $69K on Thursday evening but failed to develop an offensive and rolled back to $67K by the start of active trading in Europe. A reversal to the downside has occurred from lower levels, but it will take local lows below $65K to validate the dominance of the downtrend.

Solana has already made its move lower, deepening the correction, losing every day this month, and pulling back to $175. It is worth watching if the downside develops below $165. A buyback from that point would leave the coin within a correction after the upside momentum. A failure below will open a quick path to

$151, where the 50-day MA passes.