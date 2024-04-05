               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Portuguese Government Supports Ukraine's Accession To European Union


4/5/2024 6:08:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new government of Portugal, headed by Luís Montenegro, supports Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was stated by Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel at the end of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reported citing Euractiv.

“Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has given a clear signal that he is in favour of EU enlargement. This is something that I think needed to be clarified because Portugal had some hesitations, especially when it was being given candidate status last year,” said Rangel.

Read also: Two Portuguese ministers arrive in Kyiv

The minister recognised that the previous socialist government of ex-prime minister António Costa was“totally on Ukraine's side”, but on the issue of enlargement“there was at least some hesitation there, which always created a margin of ambiguity”.

“Now there is no ambiguity,” he added.

As reported, on April 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement with Portugal's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

