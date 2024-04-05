'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Krishna Kaul Marks 5 Yrs In TV Industry; Credits Show For 'Who I Am Today'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Krishna Kaul, who started his journey with 'Kumkum Bhagya', has completed five years in the television industry and said it has shaped his life in a way that he loves and enjoys.

Krishna, who plays Ranbir in the show, said:“My journey began with 'Kumkum Bhagya' five years ago and it has been nothing short of amazing since then. This show has made me who I am today and I don't think I could have asked for anything else. It has shaped my life in a way that I love and enjoy.”

“Whatever I am today, I am because of my fans as well as the love I have received for Kumkum Bhagya,” he shared.

He went on to narrate the instant connection he felt when he first heard about his character from the makers.

“It didn't take long for me to delve into the essence of my role, and the unwavering support from the audience over these five years has been truly heartening. Post-leap, my character has changed quite a bit, and it has challenged me as an artist. I am truly working hard to do justice to my character and with a phenomenal team, I am enjoying every moment of it,” he added.

“Every day, I thank my stars for the appreciation that I get from my fans. But, it's not just my fans, but also my family members, who have supported me to be able to reach this stage. Hence, I would like to dedicate these five years of my career as well as my success to my lovely fans and my family,” he added.

Post the recent 20-year leap, audiences have been hooked on the journey of estranged couple Ranbir (Krishna) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) daughters, Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Khushi (Simran Budharup).

Viewers recently saw how RV (Abrar Qazi) married Poorvi to take revenge on her sister, but has slowly started to develop feelings for her. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist, Ranbir is all set to marry Tashu (Ayesha Kapoor), who is Prachi's friend.

And while all this drama has been happening, Ranbir and Prachi have also had several instances where they have nearly come face-to-face, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs every day at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.