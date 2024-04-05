(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in the Philippines to expand by 7% in real terms in 2024, supported by the government's focus on infrastructure and energy development.

As part of the 2024 State Budget announced in December 2023, the government allocated PHP214.3 billion ($3.8 billion) for infrastructure programs, under which, major transportation infrastructure projects such as development of the North-South Commuter Railway, the Metro Manila Subway Phase 1, the LRT-1 (Light Rail Transit) Cavite Extension, and the PNR South Long Haul will be carried out.

The publisher expects the construction industry in the Philippines to register an annual average growth rate of 7.1% between 2025 and 2028, supported by the government's focus on the development of transport and energy infrastructure, coupled with investment to develop affordable housing and social infrastructure. Investment in the country strengthened in 2023, a trend which is expected to continue this year.

Construction industry growth this year will also be supported by the funding of PHP164 billion ($2.9 billion) committed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to develop the country's rail transport system. Of the total, the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) will receive PHP76.3 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2024, the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) will receive PHP68.4 billion ($1.2 billion) and the remaining PHP19.3 billion ($340.6 million) will be allocated to the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) project.

