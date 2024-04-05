Keralites Death In Arunachal Pradesh: E-Mail Trail From Fake ID Discussing 'After-Life' Under Police Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent of Police will investigate the deaths of three Keralites at a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh. Police said that mobile phones and laptops confiscated from the hotel room of the deceased individual will undergo a thorough examination.

On April 2, Kottayam native Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39), and their friend Arya (29) were discovered deceased in a hotel room in Itanagar under mysterious circumstances. Police reported finding self-inflicted injuries with blades on their bodies. It is speculated that they took their own lives while allegedly engaged in a black magic ritual. Investigations are ongoing.

Police discovered that Naveen and Devi, who were Ayurvedic practitioners, utilized a secret language in their emails to Arya. According to a police officer, they had been discussing the afterlife via email since 2021. Arya allegedly received these emails from an individual named Don Bosco. Police suspect that Naveen created the fake email address, Don Bosco, as a means to conceal their communication.

According to the police, an e-mail received by Arya was shared with her friends three years ago. After hearing the news of her death, the friends who received this e-mail handed over the message to the police. The police are now trying to trace the source with the help of e-mail.



The trio reportedly used to spend time on the internet researching topics like the afterlife, extraterrestrial life and the existence of aliens, among others.

Devi and Arya, both from Thiruvananthapuram's Vattiyurkavu, met while working at a school. The investigation into their whereabouts, which eventually led to Arunachal Pradesh, commenced after police initiated inquiries into a missing person report filed by Arya's father on March 27. Meanwhile, Naveen and Devi informed their parents that they were going on vacation before departing for Arunachal Pradesh. They arrived at the Itanagar Hotel on March 28.

Naveen and his wife departed from their residence in Kottayam on March 17 and traveled to various locations over 10 days. They spent four days in Kazhakootam, Thiruvananthapuram, during this period. Their mobile phones were switched off for several days. On March 26, they met Arya, and it was on this day that they booked their flight tickets, with Naveen handling the transaction. Naveen was particularly cautious about avoiding online transactions. Instead, they paid in cash for the tickets for all three individuals at a travel agency in Kazhakootam.

The mortal remains of Devi and Arya were cremated at Santhikavadam in Thycaud on Thursday, while Naveen's body was transported to his hometown in Kottayam.