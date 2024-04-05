               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
More Afghan Withdrawal Fallout For The US


4/5/2024 3:11:56 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The recent congressional hearing featuring former US generals Mark Milley and Kenneth McKenzie,
pivotal figures during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, has
shed light on the calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Those key witnesses' testimony unveiled damning insights into the events preceding the Taliban's resurgence. Their testimonies, the first public accounts from such high-ranking officials, provided scathing critiques of the White House's handling of the withdrawal.

Specifically, they placed blame on the State Department for its last-minute evacuation efforts, which contributed to the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. The delayed planning exacerbated security risks, culminating in the tragic Daesh (Isamic State) bombing that claimed the lives of 183 individuals.

Milley and McKenzie's testimonies underscore the consequences of hasty decision-making. This public scrutiny marks a pivotal moment in the post-Afghanistan reckoning, challenging the narrative of a smooth transition. As the world grapples with the aftermath, the testimonies of Milley and McKenzie serve as a sobering reminder of the human cost and strategic ramifications of hasty decisions in international affairs.

The
testimony by retired generals
corroborated
the White House's disregard for military advice.
Both
generals
claimed that they had
advocated for a residual force of approximately 2,500 troops to remain in Afghanistan. This revelation contradicted prior denials by the White House regarding such recommendations.

While this contingent wouldn't have guaranteed the Afghan government's control over the entire
country, it certainy would have
deterred the Taliban's ascension to power. The overlooked advice underscores the strategic blunder of a complete military withdrawal, exposing the flawed decision-making process that led to the Taliban's resurgence.

