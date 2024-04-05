More Afghan Withdrawal Fallout For The US

Latest stories
Hindsight reveals that a modest troop presence could have averted the catastrophic outcome witnessed in Afghanistan.
The hearing bears political significance, particularly amid Republican scrutiny of President Biden's leadership. Since assuming control of Congress in 2023, Republicans have
been trying to
investigate the Biden administration's
oversight
in
the withdrawal's mishandling. This scrutiny
has been
intensified
in the lead-up to the presidential election.
Although Republicans initially aimed to impeach Biden on other grounds, such efforts appear increasingly improbable. Consequently, they
have
pivoted
toward exploiting the Afghanistan debacle to tarnish Biden's credibility as commander-in-chief. By amplifying public awareness of the chaos under Biden's watch, Republicans aim to undermine his authority and erode public confidence.
The hearing underscores the political maneuvering at play, highlighting Republicans' strategic utilization of oversight mechanisms to challenge Democratic leadership. As the Biden administration
tackles
these challenges, it faces intensified scrutiny and partisan battles that shape domestic perceptions of its governance.
Ironically,
in the first week of April
last year, the Biden administration publicly released a 12-page report, drawn from top-secret State Department and Pentagon reviews sent to Congress, which not only sparked a bitter controversy between Democrats and Republicans but also blatantly exposed the incompetence and complete failure of the American withdrawal in August 2021.
In this report, little responsibility was taken for the actions taken by President Biden, and instead, the blame was shifted onto the Trump administration for chaotic and messy withdrawal of US assets from Afghanistan.
According to the report, President Biden faced significant limitations in his options for executing the Afghanistan withdrawal due to conditions established by his predecessor. The Biden administration sharply criticized the Trump administration in the review, citing inadequate preparations in fulfilling the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the Taliban.
Despite President Biden's commitment to uphold the deal
concocted by the Trump administration, the review highlighted the former Republican president's failure to adequately plan for its execution.
While it's undeniable that Trump struck a questionable deal with the Taliban, Biden's role as commander-in-chief cannot be overlooked.
Since assuming office, Biden swiftly reversed numerous Trump-era policies, exemplified by the tumultuous situation at the US-Mexico border.
If Biden had
desired, he could have altered the Afghan strategy inherited from his predecessor. However, he opted against it, leading to the resurgence of the Taliban. Biden's determination to withdraw from Afghanistan disregarded counsel from military leaders, prioritizing exit over strategic stability. Regrettably, it is the Afghan people who bear the brunt of these decisions today.
Biden's reluctance to revise the course set by Trump underscores his accountability in the Afghan crisis. As the chaos unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of executive decisions and the weight of presidential responsibility.
The resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan has plunged the
country
into a state of despair, compounded by economic woes and humanitarian crises exacerbated by natural calamities like earthquakes, landslides and droughts. Compounding the misery, draconian restrictions persist, with girls above the age of approximately 11 barred from accessing education.
Taliban supporters gather to celebrate the US withdrawal of all its troops out of Afghanistan in Kandahar on September 1, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of the country. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Javed Tanveer
At the same time, the international community grapples with the conundrum of delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans without enriching Taliban elites. Meanwhile, Afghanistan serves as a haven for transnational terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, posing a grave threat to global security.
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan dealt a severe blow to American prestige and influence worldwide. Observing America's retreat, adversaries grew emboldened, while allies questioned US resolve.
Just months after the Kabul debacle, Russian aggression manifested in Ukraine, further underscoring the ripple effects of America's Afghan exit.
While accountability for
the
Afghanistan
episode
rests with President Biden, exploiting congressional hearings for political theater risks overshadowing the imperative of learning from mistakes.
Imran Khalid is a geostrategic analyst and columnist on international affairs based in Karachi.
