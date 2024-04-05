Bios Of 5Th Constituency Winners Of National Assembly '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Profiles of the 10 winners from the 5th constituency:
1-Fahad Falah Al-Azmi: Ex-military and member of the 2023 National Assembly.
2-Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi. Born in 1968. Master's in Civil Law. Attorney and legal researcher at the Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2013 - 2016 - 2020 and annulled 2022) and in 2023.
3-Mutib Nasser Al-Suhali: Born in 1974. Holds a Bachelor's Degree in Police sciences. He worked in the Ministry of Interior in several departments until he reached the rank of retired major general.
4-Saud Abdulaziz Al-Hajri. Master's in Mechanical Engineering from the United States. Worked in the field of media and journalism. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022) and in 2023.
5-Bader Zayed Al-Dahoum: Born in 1975. He holds a doctorate and a master's degree in fundamentals of Islamic jurisprudence. Islamic education teacher. Member of the National Assembly 2012. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jaber Al Ali Cooperative Society.
6-Majed Musaed Al-Mutairi: Born in 1972. Bachelor's of Business Administration. Worked for the Kuwait Oil Company. Member of the National Assembly (2016 and annulled 2022) and in 2023.
7-Abdulhadi Nasser Al-Ajmi: Born in 1974. Holds a PhD in Islamic history. Professor of History and Civilization at the College of Arts at Kuwait University. Member of the 2023 National Assembly.
8-Hani Hussein Shams: Born in 1970. Bachelor's degree in Commerce, majoring in accounting from Kuwait University. Member of Parliament (annulled 2022) and in 2023.
9-Mohammad Musaed Al-Dawsari: Born in 1976. He holds a doctorate in public law from Ain Shams University in 2015. Working as an Attorney.
10- Khaled Mohammad Al-Otaibi. Born in 1966. Bachelor's degree in Police Sciences. Member of the National Assembly (2016 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023. (Pickup previous)
