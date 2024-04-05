Qatar Makes Great Efforts To End War In Gaza: Prime Minister Of Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez said that the State of Qatar makes great efforts to end the war in Gaza, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire as any mistake in the escalation operations would lead to major repercussions in the Middle East.

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani that was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of his visit to Doha, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain added that during the visit, he exchanged views with the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sanchez stressed the necessity of a two-state solution and holding an international conference so that there is a state for Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that mutual recognition is concluded. He pointed out that this step would have positive repercussions, and Spain would support Palestine's accession as a full member of the United Nations.

He called for stopping violence, respecting international law, and facilitating the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, stressing the necessity of not launching any military operation in the city of Rafah, and not displacing more Gazans to other areas, saying that Spain does not allow history to repeat itself.

He stressed that the Kingdom of Spain is a bridge to the Arab world and stresses the need to intensify efforts for peace and dialogue, pointing out that since Oct. 7, Spain has been seeking as much as possible to communicate with all concerned parties to resolve this dilemma.

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain referred to the tours he conducted in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the current visit to the State of Qatar, stressing that the international community is moving toward awareness and recognition of the seriousness of this war, in addition to the Security Council resolution that was approved on March 25, calling for a ceasefire.

He said that the Security Council resolution is binding, and they remind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that these resolutions are binding and must be implemented, calling for an end to violence, respect for international and humanitarian law, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in a sufficient volume to alleviate the severity of this crisis.

He added that credibility is at stake, and the European Union must play a role in that. Spain has stopped selling weapons to Israel since the war began in October, and they, along with the Irish government, have asked the European Commission to conduct an assessment of its strategic partnership with Israel and whether Israel is complying with humanitarian measures.

He urged the European Union to extend more bridges of cooperation with the Arab world, such as Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to find a solution to this crisis, noting that Spain provides full support with the European Union.

He pointed out that there are risks for the cycle of this violence to spread in Syria and Iraq, and if there is a miscalculation, it will have severe repercussions. He added that Spain is committed to peace and stability in the Middle East, and more than 1,500 Spanish soldiers are working in international agencies in the region.

On the other hand, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez noted the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain, indicating that Qatar represents a strategic partner for Spain's security in the field of energy and carries great significance within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He praised the role of the Qatari investment fund, which is strongly present in Spain, and which has great capabilities to create job opportunities, as Spain is in the process of framing investment cooperation between the two countries.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar represents a wonderful opportunity for Spain for partnerships that contribute real value, adding that Spanish companies played an important role in the development of infrastructure in Qatar.

In another context, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain reviewed the details of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, noting that he discussed the situation in Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister HH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

In that regard, he added that King Abdullah II of Jordan expressed his concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that Jordan is undertaking many initiatives, including airdrops of aid into Gaza with the participation of a number of other countries.

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez condemned the killing of 7 employees of the World Central Kitchen organization, stressing that this terrible situation caused the death of people working in non-governmental organizations, in addition to many people who were working in humanitarian organizations and who died in recent months due to the repercussions of the war. He urged the Israeli government to clarify the circumstances of this horrific situation.