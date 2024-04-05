Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha Opens Ownership Services Facility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dedicated to providing its distinguished clientele with unique personalized experiences and services, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha has announced the opening of the very first standalone Ownership Services facility located at Jery Al Samur within Alfardan Automotive Complex.

The facility features the marque's new visual identity in the Middle East and Africa region, inaugurated in the presence of Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group and Chris Brownridge, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive.

Further cementing the marque's pinnacle position as a true House of Luxury, the opening of this state-of-the-art facility reaffirms Rolls-Royce's dedication to providing its past, present, and future clients with unparalleled services and experiences.

The facility is divided into two primary environments, the Showcase Area and the Technical Insights Section. Imbued with sophistication, the Showcase Area provides a relaxed and immersive client experience whilst discovering the latest Rolls-Royce accessories.

The Technical Insights area is comprised of the cutting-edge technology that defines Rolls-Royce's commitment to excellence. Fully equipped with a paint shop facility, and 10 working bays that are fully integrated with workbenches, every touchpoint in this area contributes to the flawless performance of each Rolls-Royce motor car by providing the highly trained and experienced Rolls-Royce technicians with state-of-the-art equipment.

On this occasion, Nasr Jairoudi, General Manager, Alfardan Automobiles, said:“Rolls-Royce is a brand that is very dear to our hearts and we at Alfardan Automobiles are honored to have been the marque's partner here in Qatar for the past 20 years. The opening of the first Rolls-Royce visual identity standalone Ownership Services facility in the Middle East and Africa region represents a great milestone in our partnership with the brand.

“Our customers are our absolute priority, and this facility raises our commitment to the marque and our distinguished clients to unprecedented levels, by enabling us to continue with unparalleled services and exceptional experiences that meet their personal needs. I would like to thank my team members at Alfardan Automobiles for their tireless efforts and constant dedication, and I look forward to the successes yet to come.”

César Habib, Regional Director – Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa, also commented:“Inspiring Greatness is what drives us at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and I am extremely delighted to see the marque's first new visual identity standalone Ownership Services facility in our region open its doors in Doha.

At Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, we always strive to immerse our clients in the magical world of Rolls-Royce, deliver unparalleled experiences, and exceed limits to surpass expectations in everything we do.

“The embodiment of this spirit can be witnessed within the walls of the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha showroom, this exceptional Ownership Services facility, and in the steadfast dedication to the marque, all of which are brought to life by Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan and his remarkable team. This state-of-the-art facility offers our clientele in the region an to the very core of our great marque, and all it represents.”