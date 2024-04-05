Vedanta Aluminium Expands Alumina Refining Capacity To 3.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04 April 2024 - Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, today announced a major milestone in its ongoing expansion efforts to be amongst the top 3 global players with 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of aluminium production capacity. In a significant step towards achieving 100% vertical integration, the company today announced the successful commissioning of the new 1.5 MTPA expansion at its world-class alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha. With this, the alumina refinery's production capacity has now increased to 3.5 MTPA from the existing 2 MTPA. This additional 1.5 MTPA capacity is a part of the company's ongoing expansion to take the overall nameplate capacity at the Lanjigarh refinery from the current 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA, to support its increasing aluminium production.



Vedanta Aluminium offers one of the largest ranges of high-quality aluminium products in the world, including India's first low-carbon 'green' aluminium range, branded Restora. These products find critical applications in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, power projects, electricals, and packaging, amongst others. The company is also one of the largest producers of premier smelter grade alumina (SGA) in India, a key raw material for the company's aluminium plants in Jharsuguda (Odisha) and BALCO (Chhattisgarh).



John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said "We are delighted to commission the expanded capacity which strengthens our raw material security and reduces costs for our Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It is a significant step towards 100% vertical integration and strongly positions us for sustainable growth within the global aluminium market."



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in key industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.





About Vedanta Aluminium:



