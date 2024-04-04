Kuwaiti Medical Team Conducts Surgeries, Distributes Aid In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 4 (KUNA) -- A medical team of the Kuwait Society for Relief has been conducting surgeries for wounded and patients and handing out relief aid to the displaced persons in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for third day in a row.

Head of the Kuwaiti team and Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Society for Relief Omar Al-Thuwaini told KUNA on Thursday that his team offered its healthcare services at the European and Kuwaiti hospitals in the Gaza.

The medical team has performed more than 75 surgeries for Palestinian patients and wounded in the Strip so far, he said.

He pointed out that the team also distributed vegetable packages to displaced families in the southern city of Rafah which houses over 1.2 million displaced people.

For his part, Head of the relief and projects sector at the Kuwait Society for Relief Mahmoud Al-Mesbah told KUNA that the relief team accompanying the medical team distributed 540 vegetable packages weighing about thirteen kilograms each.

He clarified that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip suffer from a severe shortage of basic needs.

Al-Mesbah noted that the Society team has also distributed 1,200 fast-breaking meals of rice and meat catering for 3,500 people at the displaced people camps.

He clarified that the displaced people need everything, whether food, food, clothing, and even water.

The Kuwaiti medical and relief team, consisting of eleven people, including specialized doctors, entered the Gaza Strip last Monday via the Rafah land crossing to support the steadfastness of the health system, perform a series of surgical operations for sick and wounded Palestinians, and provide relief aid to displaced Palestinians. (end)

