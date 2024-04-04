(MENAFN- Baystreet) Atlas, Ivanhoe at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 4, 2024







AGF, BMO, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $8.88 Thursday. AGF today announced financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024. AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets 1 of $45.0 billion compared to $42.2 billion as at November 30, 2023 and $41.9 billion as at February 28, 2023.Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $132.60 Thursday. BMO announces changes to its Sustainable Bond Framework, first launched in 2019, that enhance existing green and social use of proceeds criteria. Additions to the Framework include financing activities related to nuclear energy, low-carbon fuels, the electrification of key industrial activities, climate change adaptation, new categories reflecting the BMO EMpower initiative, and more.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $107.76 Thursday. Dollarama reported fourth-quarter income increased 21.8% to $464.7 million , representing an operating margin of 28.3%, compared to 25.9% Diluted net earnings per common share increased by 26.4%, from $0.91 to $1.15Alpha Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 88 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $17.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $8.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.99 Thursday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.36 Thursday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.09 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $107.59 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.08 Thursday. No news stories available today.Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.85 Thursday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.97 Thursday. No news stories available today.Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.East Side Games Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.59 Thursday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 Thursday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 Thursday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $15.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.

