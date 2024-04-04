President Of European Commission Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 4, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EuropeanCommission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed theprospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and theEuropean Union, particularly highlighting such areas of cooperationas renewable energy, transportation connections, energy securityand others.

During the conversation, they underscored the importance of theMemorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the fieldof energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in2022.

They noted that COP29 to be held in Baku under Azerbaijan'spresidency provides favorable opportunities for cooperation inclimate action and the green transition.

The President of the European Commission emphasized thereadiness of the European Union to support Azerbaijan in thehumanitarian demining efforts.

The issue related to the trilateral meeting to be held inBrussels on April 5 was raised during the phone conversation Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's stance on thismeeting, similar to the discussions with U.S. Secretary of StateAntony Blinken, and emphasized the necessity of regionalinclusivity.