Princess Dana Firas, British Ambassador Discuss Salt Heritage Resilience Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, April 4 (Petra) -- Her Highness Princess Dana Firas, President of the Petra National Trust, engaged in discussions on Thursday with the British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, concerning the procedural aspects of an upcoming project aimed at bolstering heritage resilience in light of climate change challenges.The initiative, funded by the Cultural Protection Fund of the British Council in collaboration with the International National Trust, focuses on the restoration of the Jaghbir House in Salt, following the city's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.The project's objectives encompass safeguarding significant heritage sites for local communities, enhancing awareness of the intricate interplay between climate change and heritage preservation, developing a specialized curriculum on climate change's impact on cultural heritage, and fostering skills within the heritage and restoration sector.Overseen by the Petra National Trust, the project will span a duration of one and a half years, with supervision and oversight from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Environment.