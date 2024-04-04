Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AGCompany Name: Beaconsmind AGISIN: CH0451123589Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Buyfrom: 04.04.2024Target price: 14 EuroTarget price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: -Analyst: Christian OrqueraFirst Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmindAG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUYrating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 14.00. Abstract:In 2023, beaconsmind underwent a radical transformation. The companycompleted four acquisitions of five German companies, which are chieflyactive in the areas of Wi-Fi hotspots and IT infrastructure. To completethe transformation, the company divided its holding portfolio into twobusiness areas, the newly formed IT Infrastructure segment and the Softwareas a Service (SaaS) segment. We believe the Wi-Fi hotspot business ishighly attractive. The company recently announced the launch of newproducts such as the white label app and the smart lighting pole. Inaddition, beaconsmind signed several new major Wi-Fi/IT infrastructurecontracts in the retail (Müller), nursing care (Vitanas) and facilitymanagement (Reos/Die Zimmerei) fields which is excellent news. However, webelieve the attractive growth potential from Wi-Fi revenues will notcompensate for the lower beacon business revenues in the near term. This isreflected in the weaker than expected H2/22 and H1/23 results andmanagement's updated revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY/23 and FY/24. Wehave lowered our revenue and profit forecasts for 2023 and subsequentyears. Our DCF model now yields a price target of €14 (previously €22),which represents an upside potential of >180% from the current level. Wemaintain our Buy recommendation. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG(ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigtseine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 22,00 auf EUR 14,00. Zusammenfassung:Im Jahr 2023 hat sich beaconsmind radikal gewandelt. Das Unternehmen hatvier Akquisitionen von fünf deutschen Unternehmen abgeschlossen, die vorallem in den Bereichen WLAN-Hotspots und IT-Infrastruktur tätig sind. Umdie Transformation abzuschließen, hat das Unternehmen seinBeteiligungsportfolio in zwei Geschäftsbereiche aufgeteilt, das neugebildete Segment IT-Infrastruktur und das Segment Software as a Service(SaaS). Unserer Meinung nach ist das Geschäft mit Wi-Fi-Hotspots sehrattraktiv. Das Unternehmen hat kürzlich die Markteinführung neuer Produktewie die White-Label-App und den intelligenten Lichtmast angekündigẗber hinaus hat beaconsmind mehrere neue großeWi-Fi/IT-Infrastrukturverträge in den Bereichen Einzelhandel (Müller),Pflege (Vitanas) und Facility Management (Reos/Die Zimmerei) abgeschlossen,was eine hervorragende Nachricht ist. Wir glauben jedoch, dass dasattraktive Wachstumspotenzial der Wi-Fi-Einnahmen die geringeren Einnahmenaus dem Beacon-Geschäft in naher Zukunft nicht ausgleichen wird. Diesspiegelt sich in den schwächer als erwarteten Ergebnissen für H2/22 undH1/23 sowie in der aktualisierten Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose desManagements für GJ/23 und GJ/24 wider. Wir haben unsere Umsatz- undGewinnprognosen für 2023 und die Folgejahre gesenkt. Unser DCF-Modellergibt nun ein Kursziel von €14 (zuvor €22), was einem Aufwärtspotenzialvon >180% gegenüber dem aktuellen Niveau entspricht. Wir halten an unsererKaufempfehlung fest. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und desHaftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN04042024004691010666ID1108060269