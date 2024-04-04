Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AGCompany Name: Beaconsmind AGISIN: CH0451123589Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Buyfrom: 04.04.2024Target price: 14 EuroTarget price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: -Analyst: Christian OrqueraFirst Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmindAG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUYrating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 14.00. Abstract:In 2023, beaconsmind underwent a radical transformation. The companycompleted four acquisitions of five German companies, which are chieflyactive in the areas of Wi-Fi hotspots and IT infrastructure. To completethe transformation, the company divided its holding portfolio into twobusiness areas, the newly formed IT Infrastructure segment and the Softwareas a Service (SaaS) segment. We believe the Wi-Fi hotspot business ishighly attractive. The company recently announced the launch of newproducts such as the white label app and the smart lighting pole. Inaddition, beaconsmind signed several new major Wi-Fi/IT infrastructurecontracts in the retail (Müller), nursing care (Vitanas) and facilitymanagement (Reos/Die Zimmerei) fields which is excellent news. However, webelieve the attractive growth potential from Wi-Fi revenues will notcompensate for the lower beacon business revenues in the near term. This isreflected in the weaker than expected H2/22 and H1/23 results andmanagement's updated revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY/23 and FY/24. Wehave lowered our revenue and profit forecasts for 2023 and subsequentyears. Our DCF model now yields a price target of €14 (previously €22),which represents an upside potential of >180% from the current level. Wemaintain our Buy recommendation. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG(ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigtseine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 22,00 auf EUR 14,00. Zusammenfassung:Im Jahr 2023 hat sich beaconsmind radikal gewandelt. Das Unternehmen hatvier Akquisitionen von fünf deutschen Unternehmen abgeschlossen, die vorallem in den Bereichen WLAN-Hotspots und IT-Infrastruktur tätig sind. Umdie Transformation abzuschließen, hat das Unternehmen seinBeteiligungsportfolio in zwei Geschäftsbereiche aufgeteilt, das neugebildete Segment IT-Infrastruktur und das Segment Software as a Service(SaaS). Unserer Meinung nach ist das Geschäft mit Wi-Fi-Hotspots sehrattraktiv. Das Unternehmen hat kürzlich die Markteinführung neuer Produktewie die White-Label-App und den intelligenten Lichtmast angekündigẗber hinaus hat beaconsmind mehrere neue großeWi-Fi/IT-Infrastrukturverträge in den Bereichen Einzelhandel (Müller),Pflege (Vitanas) und Facility Management (Reos/Die Zimmerei) abgeschlossen,was eine hervorragende Nachricht ist. Wir glauben jedoch, dass dasattraktive Wachstumspotenzial der Wi-Fi-Einnahmen die geringeren Einnahmenaus dem Beacon-Geschäft in naher Zukunft nicht ausgleichen wird. Diesspiegelt sich in den schwächer als erwarteten Ergebnissen für H2/22 undH1/23 sowie in der aktualisierten Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose desManagements für GJ/23 und GJ/24 wider. Wir haben unsere Umsatz- undGewinnprognosen für 2023 und die Folgejahre gesenkt. Unser DCF-Modellergibt nun ein Kursziel von €14 (zuvor €22), was einem Aufwärtspotenzialvon >180% gegenüber dem aktuellen Niveau entspricht. Wir halten an unsererKaufempfehlung fest. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und desHaftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
MENAFN04042024004691010666ID1108060269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.