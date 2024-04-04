Keysight Employees In Spain Participate In Charity Run To Benefit Cancer Research And Treatment

(MENAFN- 3BL) A team of 18 Keysight Spain employees recently participated in TauRun, a charity run organized by the Spanish Association Against Cancer at the Málaga TechPark. This meaningful run garnered support from the Málaga City Council, Keysight, and 12 other companies in the Málaga TechPark. The proceeds from this event are directed towards cancer research and treatment.
