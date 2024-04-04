First Solar Eclipse Of 2024: Things To Do And Avoid During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8. Is It Visible In India?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The first solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on Monday, April 8.

This rare celestial phenomenon will occur when the moon blots out the sun the total solar eclipse, a swath of North America will plunge into a few minutes of darkness of millions who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada can just look skyward on Monday to have a glimpse of the day turning into twilight READ: Solar Eclipse 2024: All Airbnbs in this part of the US are sold out!The first solar eclipse of 2024 will not be visible in India next total solar eclipse will happen in 2044 are some things to do and avoid during the total solar eclipse –- Eclipse glasses or handheld viewers are a must to watch a solar eclipse to prevent damages to eyes.- The only time it is safe to watch a solar eclipse without protective glasses is during totality, or the few minutes of complete darkness READ:

Solar Eclipse on April 8: What is significant about the cosmic event this year?- People should use only certified eclipse glasses.- Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses.- Sunglasses, smoked glass, unfiltered telescopes or magnifiers, and polarising filters are unsafe.- Avoid fake eclipse glasses- Solar filters are at least 1,000 times darker than even the darkest regular sunglasses.- Those who are travelling, or are far away, can watch the solar eclipse online.- NASA is offering several hours of streaming online on NASA+. It will also be aired on NASA TV, and the agency's website, starting at 1 p.m. EDT, from several cities along the totality path Total Solar Eclipse can also be watched on the YouTube channel of Space.



