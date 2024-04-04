7 ways to help stray dogs in Summers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On World Stray Animal Day, let us discuss effective strategies to aid stray dogs throughout the hot summer months. It is critical to protect the well-being and safety of the animals. Here are seven ways to help.

Place bowls or containers of clean, fresh water in areas where stray dogs frequent. Ensure the containers are refilled regularly to keep the water cool and prevent dehydration.



Support or volunteer with stray dog spaying and neutering organisations. This reduces stray dogs and saves puppies.

Inform your neighbourhood about summer stray animal care. Water, shelter, and not leaving pets or food leftovers in hot automobiles are recommended.

Consider making cheap dog shelters using wood or plastic crates. Stray dogs may hide from the sun and rain in these shelters.

Contact local NGOs or shelters to report stray dogs needing assistance. These organizations may be able to provide medical care and shelter or facilitate adoptions.



Place feeding stations with food for stray dogs in areas where they are commonly found. Providing nutritious food can help them maintain their health.

Set up makeshift shelters or provide shaded areas where dogs can escape the scorching heat. This could be as simple as placing tarps or large umbrellas in shaded spots.

