Money Plant To Peace Lily-7 Lucky Plants To Attract Wealth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Plants have long been connected with positive energy and are thought to bring good fortune and wealth into homes, according to numerous cultural beliefs and customs. Here are seven plants that are widely thought to promote riches and happiness.

Snake Plant, or Mother-in-Law's Tongue, is valued for its air-purifying and low-light-thriving abilities. Popular inside, it's supposed to bring luck, wealth, and protection.

Lucky Bamboo is a Feng Shui plant that brings luck. It represents luck, wealth, and longevity. The amount of bamboo stalks can also affect its meaning, according to Feng Shui.

Another plant connected with riches is the Jade Plant or Money Tree. Round, coin-shaped leaves are considered to bring wealth.

Money Plants are connected with riches and success. It's said to bring luck and wealth to the home. This vine-like plant is easy to care for and thrives inside.

Peace Lily is known for its air-purifying properties and elegant white flowers. It's believed to promote harmony, tranquility, and positive energy in the home.

Luxury, beauty, and elegance are linked with orchids' beautiful blossoms. Orchids symbolise peace, richness, and positive energy in Feng Shui.



Basil is a culinary plant and auspicious in many cultures. Positive energy, happiness, and success are said to come home. A pot of basil indoors brings luck and abundance.