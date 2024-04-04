(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bispecific Antibodies Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 53.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 24.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ablynx NV (A Sanofi Company), MorphoSys AG, Xencor Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., and others. [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bispecific Antibodies Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 53.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 24.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ablynx NV (A Sanofi Company), MorphoSys AG, Xencor Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., and others.

Bispecific Antibody Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Focus on Cancer Immunotherapy : The Bispecific Antibody market is experiencing growth due to the rising emphasis on cancer immunotherapy. BsAbs play a crucial role in redirecting immune cells to target cancer cells, offering innovative and effective treatment options for various cancers. Expanding Applications in Autoimmune Diseases : The market is expanding as BsAbs find applications beyond oncology, such as in autoimmune diseases. Their ability to modulate immune responses makes them promising candidates for treating disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Advancements in Antibody Engineering : Ongoing advancements in antibody engineering techniques contribute to market growth. Innovations in BsAb design, such as improving stability, specificity, and reducing immunogenicity, enhance their therapeutic potential and drive adoption. Increased Research and Development Activities : Growing research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector fuel market dynamics. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are investing in BsAb development, leading to a pipeline of novel candidates, and expanding treatment options. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships : The market is influenced by strategic collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. These collaborations aim to combine expertise, resources, and technology to accelerate the development and commercialization of BsAbs. Rising Investment in Biopharmaceuticals : The overall growth in the biopharmaceutical sector, coupled with increased investment in novel therapeutic approaches, drives the BsAbs market. The demand for more targeted and personalized treatment options supports the market's positive trajectory, with BsAbs playing a pivotal role in this landscape. Potential for Combination Therapies : BsAbs offer the potential for combination therapies, where they can be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities. This versatility and adaptability contribute to the market's growth as researchers explore synergistic effects and improved treatment outcomes through combination approaches. Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases : The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and autoimmune disorders, is a significant growth factor. BsAbs addresses the unmet medical needs in these disease areas, providing a targeted and specific approach to enhance therapeutic efficacy, leading to increased adoption in clinical settings.

Bispecific Antibody Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2022, Janssen Pharmaceutical obtained conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency's CHMP for Teclistamab in multiple myeloma patients. Simultaneously, the company submitted a Biologics Licence Application (BLA) to the US FDA, seeking approval for this innovative medication, marking a significant step towards making Teclistamab available for patients globally. In 2022, Genentech received FDA approval for a fixed-duration bispecific antibody for patients diagnosed with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This development represents a notable advancement in treatment options, providing a targeted and time-limited therapeutic approach for individuals facing this challenging medical condition.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 53.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Application, Mechanism of Action, Type, Target Antigens and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Bispecific Antibody Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs) Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Clinical Trial Disruptions : The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many ongoing clinical trials, impacting the development and progress of BsAbs candidates. Delays in patient recruitment, site closures, and prioritization of COVID-related research diverted resources away from BsAbs programs.

Supply Chain Disruptions : The pandemic led to disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products, including BsAbs. Issues such as shortages of raw materials, transportation delays, and restrictions on international trade impacted the market.

Resumed Clinical Trials : As the healthcare system adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic, many clinical trials, including those related to BsAbs, resumed with modified protocols. Virtual and decentralized trial approaches gained prominence, contributing to the recovery of research and development activities.

Accelerated Regulatory Approvals : Regulatory agencies adopted more flexible approaches to accommodate the impact of the pandemic. Expedited review processes and increased collaboration between industry and regulatory bodies facilitated faster approvals for BsAbs, expediting their entry into the market.

Increased Investment in Biopharmaceuticals : The recognition of the importance of biopharmaceuticals, including BsAbs, in addressing healthcare challenges has led to increased investment. Funding support, both public and private, has played a role in accelerating research, development, and commercialization efforts in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships : The industry witnessed an uptick in strategic collaborations and partnerships post-COVID-19. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and other stakeholders aimed at overcoming challenges, pooling resources, and advancing BsAbs development, contributing to market recovery.

Increased Demand for Targeted Therapies : The pandemic heightened awareness of the importance of targeted therapies, and BsAbs, with their precise targeting capabilities, gained significance. The focus on personalized medicine and therapies with minimal side effects has accelerated the demand for BsAbs, contributing to the market's recovery as healthcare priorities adapt to the post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs) Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Bispecific Antibodies Market – Regional Analysis

The Bispecific Antibody Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, the Bispecific Antibodies market is marked by a trend towards increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Robust investment in research and development, coupled with a focus on personalized medicine, is driving the region's BsAbs market. The push for regulatory efficiency and accelerated approvals also characterizes this region, fostering a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Europe : Europe's BsAbs market trends include a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and adherence to stringent quality standards. The region witnesses a growing interest in biosimilars and cost-effective therapeutic solutions, leading to increased competition. Collaborations between European biopharmaceutical companies and global partners contribute to a diverse and innovative market, while healthcare systems prioritize sustainable and accessible BsAbs therapies.

Asia-Pacific : In the Asia-Pacific region, the BsAbs market is characterized by a surge in clinical trials and research activities, particularly in emerging economies. Countries like China and Japan are at the forefront of technological advancements in antibody engineering. The market experiences a trend towards partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, contributing to the region's increasing role in BsAbs development and commercialization.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : LAMEA's BsAbs market trends involve a focus on addressing regional healthcare disparities through increased access to advanced therapeutics. The region sees a rising demand for affordable treatment options, prompting collaborations between local and international players. Additionally, initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and capabilities contribute to the market's growth, with a focus on expanding BsAbs applications in diverse therapeutic areas.

List of the prominent players in the Bispecific Antibody Market :



Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Ablynx NV (A Sanofi Company)

MorphoSys AG

Xencor Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc. Others

The Bispecific Antibody Market is segmented as follows:

By Application



Cancer Therapy Autoimmune Diseases

By Mechanism of Action



T-cell Engagement Dual Target Binding

By Type



IgG-Like Molecules F(ab)2-Like Molecules

By Target Antigens



CD3/CD19 BsAbs HER2/CD3 BsAbs

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

