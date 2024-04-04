NCP To Display Bigger Disclaimers On 'Clock' Symbol In All Its Ads, Not Use Sharad Pawar’S Photo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) A day after the Supreme Court asked the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to display bigger disclaimers in its advertisements stating that allocation of the 'clock' symbol is sub-judice before the top court, the party on Thursday decided to strictly adhere to the apex court's directives to avoid any further legal battle.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and the party's state unit chief, Sunil Tatkare, held a meeting on Thursday where they asked the party workers up to the district level to display bigger disclaimers in all its advertisements, templates, pamphlets, and banners on the 'clock' symbol to avoid contempt of court.

The apex court had asked the Ajit Pawar faction to mention in every advertisement that the party was allowed to use the symbol subject to the apex court's final take on the matter.

A senior NCP functionary said, "The party will take necessary care to ensure that bigger disclaimers are displayed on all advertisements and poll-related materials. The city and district units have been asked to strictly adhere to the apex court's order. Besides, they will also be told not to use Sharad Pawar's photos on the advertisements and banners."