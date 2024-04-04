Net Zero Strategies In The Aerospace, Defense And Security Sector: Decarbonization Is Becoming The Focal Point Of ESG

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in Aerospace, Defense, and Security - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to as close to zero as possible. Firms that achieve net zero emissions are called "carbon neutral." Companies are under pressure to cut emissions as countries aim to achieve their climate commitments. Emissions are offset by supporting projects that reduce emissions or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
Most emissions in the ADS sector are from aircraft built for the commercial aviation sector. These emissions, which are not created directly by the manufacturer, are known as Scope 3 emissions and are typically the most difficult for companies to measure and reduce.
The report gives you an in-depth insight into the net zero targets and performance of 20 leading ADS companies. The report covers the importance of a net zero strategy in the ADS sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to achieve the emission target. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.
Key Highlights
Decarbonization is becoming the focal point of ESG Analysis of the various environmental programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact of emerging technologies.
Report Scope
The leading defense companies emissions targets and performance are covered. Different methods of improving environmental performance are discussed. Highlights from the development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Why ADS Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy Emissions Targets and Performance Sustainable Aviation Fuels Electrification Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies
List of Figures
The net zero targets of key players Leaders and laggards in net zero GHG emissions and reduction targets Emissions across the ADS value chain Scope 1 to 2 emissions of sample companies, 2022 Average ratio of total emissions from sample ADS companies, 2022 Short and long-term ADS emission targets Sector 1 and 2 emissions by company, 2017 - 2022 Change in emissions 2017 - 2022 and 2021-2022 Revenue-based intensity, 2020 - 2022 Scope 3 emissions by company 2017 - 2022 SAF supply by technology and feedstock
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Airbus Babcock BAE Systems Boeing Elbit Systems Hanwha Honeywell Huntington Ingalls Industries L3Harris Leidos Leonardo Lockheed Martin Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Northrop Grumman QinetiQ Rafael RTX Safran Thales ThyssenKrupp
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108059610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.