Net Zero Strategies In The Aerospace, Defense And Security Sector: Decarbonization Is Becoming The Focal Point Of ESG

Net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to as close to zero as possible. Firms that achieve net zero emissions are called "carbon neutral." Companies are under pressure to cut emissions as countries aim to achieve their climate commitments. Emissions are offset by supporting projects that reduce emissions or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Most emissions in the ADS sector are from aircraft built for the commercial aviation sector. These emissions, which are not created directly by the manufacturer, are known as Scope 3 emissions and are typically the most difficult for companies to measure and reduce.

The report gives you an in-depth insight into the net zero targets and performance of 20 leading ADS companies. The report covers the importance of a net zero strategy in the ADS sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to achieve the emission target. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

Decarbonization is becoming the focal point of ESG Analysis of the various environmental programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact of emerging technologies.

The leading defense companies emissions targets and performance are covered.

Different methods of improving environmental performance are discussed. Highlights from the development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Why ADS Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Emissions Targets and Performance

Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Electrification

Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Net Zero Strategies of Leading Companies

