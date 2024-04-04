Since Full-Scale War, 289 Ukrainians Killed By Explosive Objects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, 289 people, including 15 children, have died as a result of explosions involving mines and explosive objects.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukrain , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, we are still losing people for various reasons. 289 people, including 15 children, were killed by explosive objects," the minister said.

He reminded that earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with UNICEF, launched mobile safety classes for children - specialized vehicles equipped with interesting visuals about basic safety rules.

Russian army kill 538in Ukraine

“Trained police officers and rescuers conduct classes for children, telling them not only about mine safety, but also about bullying, domestic violence, traffic rules, etc. There are 15 such mobile classes in operation. More than 55,000 children have attended these classes. In addition to mobile classes, there are also stationary safety classes that operate directly in schools,” said the minister.

As reported, more than 3,000 stationary safety classes are operating throughout Ukraine, of which over 300 have opened this year.

Photo: Oleksandr Pavliuk