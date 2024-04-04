Czech Republic Allocates Hundreds Of Millions Of Crowns To Purchase Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Czech initiative, Prague has allocated hundreds of millions of crowns for the current purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said this in an interview on CNN Prima News on Wednesday evening, Ukrinform reports, referring to Radio Prague International.

The Czech prime minister stated that the contribution is proportional to what a country of the size and prosperity of the Czech Republic should invest in these matters.

Fiala noted that the Czech government approved the amount of the Czech contribution in secret, which, according to the politician, was "the right thing to do."

However, he added that he might consider asking the government to allow the exact amount of the allocated funds to be made public.

As reported by Ukrinform, 18 countries have already joined the initiative led by the Czech government and president to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine using European money from countries outside the EU. Recently, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský noted that the amount of ammunition could be higher.