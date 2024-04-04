Azerbaijan Allocates Fund For Development Projects In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a significant step towards the revitalization of recentlyliberated areas, "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC has disclosed the outcomes ofa crucial tender aimed at cleaning and removing household wastefrom unoccupied apartments and private residences in the liberatedregions of Khankendi city, Khojaly, Khojavend, and Aghdaradistricts.

Azernews reports on this development, sheddinglight on the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy and infrastructurein these areas.

The tender, focused on addressing the immediate needs of theliberated territories, drew attention from various stakeholderseager to contribute to the reconstruction process. Among thecontenders, "Baku Abadlig Service" LLC emerged victorious, securingthe responsibility for carrying out the essential cleaning andwaste removal operations.

The awarding of the contract, valued at 659,000 manats,signifies a pivotal milestone in the post-conflict recovery effortsled by Azerbaijan. It underscores the government's commitment toensuring the well-being and safety of the residents in theseregions, while also laying the groundwork for long-term developmentand prosperity.

This initiative not only addresses the pressing issue of wastemanagement but also symbolizes the broader vision of rebuilding andrejuvenating the liberated territories. By engaging local serviceproviders and investing in essential infrastructure projects,Azerbaijan aims to foster sustainable growth and resilience in theaftermath of conflict.

As the reconstruction efforts continue to unfold, the successfulexecution of such tenders serves as a testament to Azerbaijan'sunwavering dedication to the restoration and development of theliberated regions, paving the way for a brighter future for allinhabitants.