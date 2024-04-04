Security Authorities Making Significant Efforts To Organize Parliamentary Elections

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Abdullah Al-Khateeb (Photo feature) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior and Kuwait Fire Force ensured the smooth and efficient conduct of the 2024 electoral process on Thursday, providing services and facilitating procedures for voters to fulfill their national duty. Kuwait Fire Force is present at 22 points, including main and sub-polling stations, with heavy and rapid intervention machinery, a force from the Prevention and Control sectors is also prepared for any ak

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.