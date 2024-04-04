(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company shares its Ethical Principles for AI

Tokyo, Japan, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

i-PRO Advocates for Responsible AI Practices in Physical Security

By 2026, Gartner predicts that 50% of governments worldwide will enforce the use of responsible AI through regulations, policies, and the need for data privacy. While these guidelines are being developed, AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

i-PRO Co., Ltd . (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, underscores the critical importance of ethical and responsible AI practices in the physical security domain.

Recognizing the profound impact of AI on society, i-PRO has always placed paramount importance on fostering an environment of responsible and ethical AI usage. To this effect,

i-PRO has formulated its Ethical Principles for AI , creating a framework designed to balance the advancement of AI technology with social responsibility and ethical considerations.

The key tenets of the i-PRO Ethical Principles for AI include:

i-PRO endeavors to create enduring value that contributes to the safety and security of society , through continued AI research and development. The company will continuously evaluate the human, societal, and environmental impact of its AI products and services to further improve its technology offering.

i-PRO prioritizes the protection of fundamental human rights in the development and deployment of AI solutions. Upholding data protection and privacy principles guides every aspect of our operations. We enforce stringent authorization and authentication protocols to safeguard sensitive data within our AI-driven applications. Furthermore, we are committed to providing our customers with embedded tools to facilitate compliance with evolving AI regulations.

i-PRO pledges to uphold principles of transparency and fairness, fostering diversity and equality to combat bias , discrimination, and unfair practices that could potentially be created by the use of AI. We will achieve this by consistently and thoroughly testing our AI models to build confidence in their performance and mitigate risks.

As a driving force in the development of AI solutions, i-PRO will continue to focus on educating its workforce, partners, customers and the industry at large on the power, potential and ethical consideration of AI in the physical security environment. By fostering collaboration and establishing an open dialog with key stakeholders, i-PRO will be able to address emerging challenges and drive meaningful change within the AI ecosystem.

“While we believe AI solutions can enhance automation and inform decisions, we also believe that this should not come at the expense of responsible usage, ethical standards, or privacy compliance,” said Masato Nakao, CEO at i-PRO.“As the physical security industry continues to embrace the promise of AI, we look forward to working together with our industry colleagues, partners, and customers to foster a culture of responsible AI development and usage.”

By championing ethical principles, i-PRO endeavors to set a new standard of integrity within the physical security industry, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to safety, security, and societal well-being.

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. The company's products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

