               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Korea-Japan Enmity Going Hypersonic


4/4/2024 8:14:05 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan and North Korea have stepped up their arms race to another level, a tit-for-tat escalation with big implications for regional security and stability.

On one side, North Korea has tested a hypersonic weapon and has announced plans to launch a constellation of spy satellites. On the other, Japan is testing its next-generation missile defense radar, expediting cruise missile purchases and mulling upgrades to its alliance with the United States.

Newsweek and others have reported that North Korea plans to launch several spy satellites by the end of this year, marking the 11th anniversary of its space industry. This month's spy satellite launch follows North Korea's successful launch of its first surveillance satellite, the Malligyong-1, last November.

North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration Deputy Director General Pak Kyong So said that Malligyong-1 showed the progress the ruling Workers' Party of Korea has made in strengthening national defense by conquering outer space. He added that“several” more reconnaissance satellites are planned for this year.

North Korea's satellites enable it to identify, track and surveil South Korean, US, and Japanese forces, assets and countermeasures both on the peninsula and the broader region. The Newsweek article notes that North Korea's reconnaissance abilities have improved due to its cooperation with Russia, which has improved since the Ukraine war.

North Korea's planned spy satellite constellation may also substantially improve its targeting capabilities. Pyongyang has also been actively testing hypersonic missiles, the next logical step in the progression of its formidable missile arsenal.

Building on those intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and target acquisition capabilities (TA), The Japan Times reported that North Korea had tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range solid-fuel missile named the Hwasong-16B.

The Japan Times notes that the test was supervised by North Korean Supreme Leader Kim, who described the Hwasong-16B missile as a critical piece of the country's nuclear deterrent. He vowed to build up North Korea's nuclear arsenal further to counter the nation's“enemies,” a reference to the US, South Korea and Japan.

MENAFN04042024000159011032ID1108058835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search