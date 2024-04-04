Russians Launch First Deliberate Attack On Ukraine's Solar Power Plant Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 3, 2024, Russian troops deliberately targeted a solar power plant situated behind the lines in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi during a press conference at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, the enemy attack targeted a solar power plant. As far as I remember, it is the first deliberate attack on a renewable energy facility,” Kudrytskyi told.

In his words, this is not about attacks launched within the area of hostilities but a deliberate strike on a plant situated behind the lines.

Kudrytskyi mentioned that, in view of the warm weather, the consumption rate of electricity was reducing. Thus, there is no acute shortage in Ukraine's energy system. At the same time, there is a seasonal rise in the production of electricity by solar power plants.

A reminder that Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy objects in contrast to last year.