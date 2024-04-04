China’s waterway network investment rises in first 2 months

(MENAFN) According to official data from the Ministry of Transport, fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's waterway network experienced a significant surge, jumping by 17 percent year-on-year during the first two months of the current year. The total investment in this sector amounted to 27.33 billion yuan (approximately 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) over this period, indicating a substantial commitment to the development and expansion of the country's water transportation infrastructure.



Notably, Southwest China's Yunnan Province emerged as a leader in driving the growth of waterway FAI among provincial-level regions, registering an impressive year-on-year expansion of 277.7 percent. Following closely behind, North China's Tianjin Municipality recorded a notable increase of 105.4 percent compared to the previous year. These figures underscore the regional disparities and priorities in China's efforts to enhance its water transportation capabilities, with certain provinces taking significant strides in infrastructure development.



In contrast, the data also revealed a decline in FAI within the country's road network during the January-February period. FAI in China's road infrastructure reached 273.57 billion yuan over this period, marking a decrease of 6.4 percent compared to the same period last year. This decline may reflect various factors such as shifting investment priorities, fluctuations in transportation demand, and adjustments in infrastructure development strategies at the national and regional levels.



Overall, the significant increase in waterway FAI, particularly in provinces like Yunnan, alongside the decline in road network investment, highlights the evolving dynamics and strategic considerations within China's transportation sector. These developments underscore the country's continued efforts to optimize its transportation infrastructure, promote interconnectivity, and support economic growth and regional development initiatives.

MENAFN04042024000045015839ID1108058745